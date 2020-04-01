TV Grapevine

Modern Family Star Covers Bret Michaels Song

Modern Family Star Covers Bret Michaels Song

Apr 1, 2020
“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet surprised rocker, philanthropist and entrepreneur Bret Michaels with a belated birthday gift in a new, just-released video.
Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker on the long-running hit series, unleashed his inner rock star as a tribute to Michaels, who turned 57 on March 15th. In the video, the sitcom star showcases some serious skills, playing drums along to Michaels’ iconic chart-topper ‘Every Rose Has its Thorn. Stonestreet was inspired to record the video after Michaels delivered honorary plaques to “Modern Family”- which ends its 11th and final season on ABC next month.

