Jeff Goldblum Announces AFI Movie Pick

BySammi Turano

Apr 27, 2020

Jeff Goldblum announced  his AFI Movie Club selection: M*A*S*H. The film is ranked #54 on AFI’S 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list of the greatest American films and #7 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Laughs list. And AFI named the M*A*S*H theme song one of the best movie songs in American film!

Trivia: Ring Lardner, Jr. won an Academy Award® for Best Screenplay for M*A*S*H. The film also received Oscar® nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Best Directing, Best Film Editing and Best Picture – and won the 1970 International Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival!

By Sammi Turano

