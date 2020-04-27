ICYMI: SNL with Brad Pitt

“Saturday Night Live” returned for another live At-Home episode this past weekend. The episode featured a surprise cold open featuring Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci (the casting of Dr. Fauci’s dreams) with a powerful shout out to the doctor and heroes on the front lines.

The social distancing episode included a quarantine edition of “What Up with That,” “Stuck in the House” music video with Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler, “Big Papi” Cooking show, quarantine grocery store and Airbnb ads, a new Weekend Update Home Edition, special performance by Miley Cyrus, and more.