TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

TV Shows Video

ICYMI: SNL with Brad Pitt

BySammi Turano

Apr 27, 2020 , ,
Brad Pitt

“Saturday Night Live” returned for another live At-Home episode this past weekend. The episode featured a surprise cold open featuring Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci (the casting of Dr. Fauci’s dreams) with a powerful shout out to the doctor and heroes on the front lines.

The social distancing episode included a quarantine edition of “What Up with That,” “Stuck in the House” music video with Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler, “Big Papi” Cooking show, quarantine grocery store and Airbnb ads, a new Weekend Update Home Edition, special performance by Miley Cyrus, and more.

 

 

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

TV Shows

Old Guy Premieres Tonight

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Recaps Video

The Masked Singer: This Show is Bananas!

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Netflix
Previews Video

Netflix Releases All Day and A Night Preview

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Brad Pitt
TV Shows Video

ICYMI: SNL with Brad Pitt

Apr 27, 2020 Sammi Turano
40 by 40

40 By 40 With Sammi Item 21: Recipes 4 and 5

Apr 26, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Actress and Host Sparkle Soojian Interviewed

Apr 26, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Stephanie Charles

Apr 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!