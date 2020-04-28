TV Grapevine

HBO To Air Autism The Sequel

Apr 28, 2020

Tomorrow HBO will air Autism: The Sequel. Check out the trailer below.

In 2006, HBO debuted the 2007 Emmy®-winning Autism: The Musical, a poignant, heartwarming film that followed five children on the autism spectrum as they wrote and performed their own musical. We revisit the stars of this musical 12 years later in Autism: The Sequel as the original subjects, now in their early 20s, navigate what independence means to them as they manage challenges and triumphs as adults. Weaving together present-day interviews with footage of the subjects and their families shot 12 years ago, the uplifting short documentary Autism: The Sequel debuts Tuesday, April 28 at 9pm on HBO.

