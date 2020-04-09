Hannah Ann Sluss and Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Bachelor

TV Grapevine

Hannah Ann Sluss will join Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast to discuss her time on the show and what she thinks of Peter Weber. More information below!

Who: PodcastOne’s Off the Vine host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Bachelor contestant, Hannah Ann Sluss

 

What: Kaitlyn and Hannah sit down via Zoom for her podcast Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Get ready for some major laughs and the inside scoop on how she’s doing, what happened during this season of The Bachelor, and her thoughts on Peter Weber.

 

•    How Hannah Brown ended up on The Bachelor through Hannah Godwin.

•    How Hannah didn’t focus on online hate because she was trying to make things work with Peter.

•    Hannah’s thoughts post-break-up and her compatibility with Peter

•    Hannah talked to Barb after her break-up with Peter.

•    Hannah hadn’t spoken to Peter before After the Final Rose and would have appreciated a talk before AFR.

•    Hannah says she had a hunch about Madison and Peter.

•    Hannah is not ruling out going on Bachelor in Paradise.

•    Hannah compares Peter’s manhood to cauliflower because it has no taste.

 

 

Where: Available on PodcastOne.com and Apple Podcasts and Spotify

 

When: Episode available April 9, 2020

 

