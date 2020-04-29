TV Grapevine

Hanelle Culpepper Chooses New AFI Movie Pick

Sammi Turano

Apr 29, 2020

Hanelle Culpepper announced her AFI Movie Club selection: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION. The film is ranked #72 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary edition list of the greatest American films, and star Morgan Freeman was the 39th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award!

 

Trivia: Stephen King has said he never cashed the check he received for selling the rights to the film. King later framed the check and mailed it back to director Frank Darabont with a note saying, “In case you ever need bail money. Love, Steve.”

