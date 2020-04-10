TV Grapevine

Eva Longoria’s AFI Movie Club Pick

Eva Longoria shared her AFI Movie Club selection: GILDA. Check out the video discussing her choice!

The film stars Rita Hayworth and appears on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 SONGS list of the greatest American movie music of all time – and Hayworth appears as #19 on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 STARS!

 

DID YOU KNOW? GILDA was originally written as an American gangster film. The more salacious events in the story were threatened by censorship codes, so the location was changed to Buenos Aires. The film was Hayworth’s first major dramatic role for Columbia and catalyzed her ingenious genesis as a femme fatale.

