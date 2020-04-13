Drew and Jonathan Scott Debut New Show Tonight

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series, premiering Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, features the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew andJonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation. The season’s celebrity lineup includes: actor, producer and two-time Academy Awards® winner Brad Pitt; multi Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast Melissa McCarthy; OSCAR®, Emmy® Award and Tony Awards® winner Viola Davis; actress, writer, producer and fashion designer, Rebel Wilson, winner of an MTV Movie Award and a Teen Choice Award; and singer, songwriter and producer Michael Bublé, a four-time GRAMMY Award® winner. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” added Drew. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

In each episode, the celebrities share an authentic, inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with Drew and Jonathan to imagine a design plan and create a beautifully customized space that rewards mentors, friends and family members. Throughout the season, the brothers travel across the country to help create stunning new spaces on tight timelines. The projects include converting a detached garage into a gorgeous yet functional guest retreat, overhauling a lackluster backyard into an entertainer’s dream, and taking a condo from its outdated ‘70s style to a modern, cozy home perfect for family gatherings.

“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Fans can access additional content from Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full Celebrity IOU episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning April 13. Fans also can visit HGTV.com for articles, before and after photo galleries, and more details about the celebrities and can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramfor additional show content and updates.