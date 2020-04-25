Celebrity Spotlight: Sydney and Ame

-Who inspires you as a host/influencer?

We are SO inspired by both Oprah and Ellen. They make people feel something every single day, whether during a show or because of something they wrote or because of a smile. They show us everyday that we should love who we are and dream bigger than we can even imagine.

-Who are some people you want to interview? We would go crazy for interviews with BTS (because Sydney is learning Korean and we went to Korea), Shawn Mendes, because his music is everything to us, Kevin Hart, the whole cast of On My Block, Rhett and Link, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Cedric the Entertainer, the cast of Superstore, the cast of Lucifer and so many more, we can’t even think!!! We just love everyone and want to get to know their whole story!

-Who was your favorite guest interview so far? We love everyone the same. Each guest brings something special.

-What’s next for you guys? We are continuing to build our platform and grow our talk show beyond Instagram. We are always auditioning for film and television roles. And every serious actor, works hard, so we train with our acting coaches and our vocal coach multiple times per week.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourselves. We travel to Mauritius every year and our grandfather was a professional musician who played with the Rat Pack!

-What are you watching on TV these days? We love Lucifer and On My Block.