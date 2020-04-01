Celebrity Spotlight: Shab

Shab is a force of nature in everything that she does in life. She is a mom, singer and role model for millions. While she may not be a household name just yet, she is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in the music business.

TVGrapevine recently sat down with Shab in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1.The Iranian refugee is the epitome of a strong, determined female, which shows in her hard work and overall demeanor. She puts her all into everything she does and has proven she is here to stay. Her voice is incredible, her work ethic second to none and her personality is gentle, yet powerful. In short, she is what we want our young girls to look up to and who we aspire to be.

2. She worked with David Sharpe, the man who is responsible for bringing us music from Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez on her newest single Spell on Me. The song is a wonderful pop-dance mix and guaranteed to keep us dancing every time it plays. It is guaranteed to make you smile, dance and be the next thing you add to your workout mix.

cially the Super Bowl!) and continue to make more music. In fact, she is already making her next album. If Spell on Me is any indication of what she has to offer, she is sure to continue to wow us.

Most of what she writes is inspired by real life, so it will be wonderful to see what else she can share and inspire us with through her music.

4. Some of her musical role models include J.Lo., Shakira and Destiny’s Child. They are only a few of the artists she wants to collaborate with in the future. Shab on her own is incredible….but any of these women will make them all unstoppable.

5. When she isn’t working on music, Shab is a dedicated yogi. It helps her keep calm and stay positive and something she incorporates into her everyday life.

