Celebrity Spotlight: Jacob Laval

The photography credit is Laval Photography

Jacob Laval recently took time to talk to TVGrapevine about life, his career and more!

Tell me a bit about yourself.

I’m 11 years old. I was born in Orlando, FL, but now I live in NYC. I’m currently quarantined but am in on line school finishing off 5th grade.

I am also a professional actor. I started when I was about eight years old doing background work. I signed up with Take 3 Talent agency, and I’ve been lucky to get some really good parts.

How would you describe Plot Against America?

The Plot Against America is an important story to tell because it is very similar to what is happening in our political election season right now.

What attracted you to the role?

In some ways, Seldon is a lot like me.. But I was also really attracted the story of the show itself.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Seldon wins a math contest at the beginning of the series, and I am also good at math. Seldon likes chess, and I do too. I’m probably more talkative than he is Lolol

What was it like working with such a great cast?

I worked mostly with Azhy, Zoe , Caleb, and Morgan, and they were awesome!

What were some challenges of playing the role?

In part 6 I have a very emotional scene that took a lot out of me. Seldon is also very serious and quiet, and I’m not haha.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Our on-location trip to the Catskills was so awesome.

What else are you working on?

I was also on Broadway this past fall in The Rose Tattoo, and I can be seen as myself in the Netflix variety special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch. I was supposed to be starting another project that has been postponed until hopefully September.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I can solve the Rubik’s cube in under a minute, but my record is 45 seconds.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I love Survivor the most, and I even watch the old seasons!

I love Yankee baseball, but that is postponed right now. I am watching old reruns of The Brady Bunch, and I like The Diary of a Future President on Disney Plus. Oh and The Plot Against America and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, of course!

Anything else you want to share?

I enjoy talking to my fans on social media. Follow me on IG @jacoblaval and Twitter @jacoblaval2

I hope everyone stays healthy and safe!