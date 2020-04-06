Celebrity Spotlight: Emilie LeClerc

Emilie LeClerc talks to TVGrapevine about her life, career and more.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

My name is Emilie Leclerc. I am an actor living in and loving Vancouver. I am originally from Quebec, moved to Vancouver to train at Studio 58, have worked mostly as a theatre actor for the past 12 years and I now get the chance to play Izadora in Motherland : Fort Salem.

How would you describe your show?

Motherland : Fort Salem is set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the government to fight for the country. The series follows three young women who go from basic training in combat magic to their early deployment.

What attracted you to the role?

Preparing for Izadora made me dig into the worlds of science, biology and witchcraft, which I found fascinating! I was also inspired by this matriarchal-alternate world of Motherland : Fort Salem where young women use their voice to combat evil. It is very empowering to play a part in that world.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Izadora is a very powerful witch, but her strength comes from her earthy, grounded and compassionate presence. I can definitely relate to that!

What was it like working with such a great cast?

A dream come true! Honestly. The entire production team and cast was so kind, professional, talented and fun to be around. I had an amazing experience on set from start to finish.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Last minute changes to the script, which is very normal in the TV world, but a little unsettling for a scripted-based theatre actor like me! But honestly, I am grateful for the challenge as it reminded me that performing is about letting go of control and simply being in the moment.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

The Biddies in the waiting room knitting, doing crosswords, making dream-catchers, reading, chatting, etc. Acting in a room filled with women. Chatting and having lunch with the cast and creators. Being directed by Shannon Kohli. Delicious food with French-speaking chefs. Surprise Friday afternoon Ice Cream truck. First table read with the Network. First costume fitting. Early mornings in the Hair and Make-up Trailer.

What else are you working on?

Everything is standing still due to COVID-19. I am seeing this time as a way to replenish, work on personal goals, and make space for what is to come.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I play the ukulele and trained as a clown.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Motherland : Fort Salem

I also just caught up to the world and started watching Fleabag. I love it!

Anything else you want to share?

Ready for magic combat training? Catch the next episode of Motherland: Fort Salem on Freeform and Hulu. If you are in Canada, see it on ABC Spark.

Thank you for reading and spread the magic!

em_leclerc123