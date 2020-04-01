Celebrity Spotlight: Callahan Walsh

Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh, the man behind America’s Most Wanted, In Pursuit With John Walsh and The Hunt with John Walsh. He is following in his father’s footsteps by not only working on In Pursuit, but also working with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Callahan discussed one of the season two cases, which actually hits close to home. The Delphi Girls murder, which claimed the lives of Abby Williams and Libby German is a unique case because while there is video and audio evidence of the suspect,he has yet to be identified. Callahan says we need the public more than ever in this case in order to get it solved. He is very passionate about the case for both personal and professional reasons and hopes that the episode helps find the killer and bring him to justice and closure to the family.

While Callahan admits this (and every)case is very difficult to deal with emotionally, he tries to remain as optimistic as possible when dealing with the worst of the worst. He has learned to compartmentalize his feelings and get the job done while still feeling empathy for the victims and their families.

However, he knows it is worthwhile when they are able to bring families closures and criminals to justice. He plans to continue his work both on the show and with the organization, following in his father’s footsteps. People like Callahan and john make the world a better,safer place and in my book, that makes them heroes.