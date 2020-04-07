Celebrity Spotlight: Allison Munn

Actress Allison Munn discusses her life, career and more in an exclusive interview with TVGrapevine. Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

Well, I grew up in South Carolina and started acting in plays at local theaters. After graduating from The College of Charleston, I moved to New York to pursue a professional acting career. I was so lucky to get cast in The Fantasticks, which I ended up doing for 2 and half years – over 500 performances. I eventually decided to leave the show because I wanted to move to Los Angeles to pursue television and film roles. My first job in LA was on That ‘70s Show and it was a blast. After that, I was lucky enough to land roles on What I Like About You, Carpoolers, One Tree Hill, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and The Big Show Show. I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to have a career in this crazy town.

How would you describe The Big Show Show?

The Big Show Show is such a fun show. It’s a super funny and heartwarming family sitcom that is currently streaming on Netflix. I play Cassy Wight – she’s a go-getter real estate agent, wife of WWE Superstar Big Show, and a loving mother to their 2 daughters and 1 step daughter. The series begins with Big Show retiring from wrestling and taking on the biggest match of his life – his family.

What attracted you to the role?

I love that Cassy is a strong career-driven woman but also an excellent mom and supportive wife. Being married to a world-famous wrestler has it’s challenges, but Cassy handles them in stride and with great love & admiration for her husband.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Well, I’m also a working mom who is always hoping to strike the right balance between career and family. Cassy just handles it much more smoothly than I do! Haha.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

Honestly, that’s been my favorite part of this already incredible job. Big Show is a dream to work with. He’s dedicated, supportive and the hardest worker I’ve ever shared scenes with. He’s also a very kind person and has become a wonderful friend. And the girls! They’re wonderful – so sweet, talented and funny. We have a lot of fun on set together.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Well, the sitcom format is challenging in the fact that we put on a live audience show every Friday night and that can be nerve-racking…but it’s also exhilarating. Aside from that I’d say a big challenge is trying to say “WWE” in a sentence! It’s a major tongue twister for me and I always get tripped up on it. Haha.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Many of my favorite memories revolve around show night. We have a live audience, a DJ and a warm-up comedian and it’s just so much fun. I also loved working with Tan France, From Netflix’s Queer Eye. I’m a big fan of his and he couldn’t have been more lovely.

What else are you working on?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I’m currently homeschooling my kids – a second grader and a preschooler and it’s exhausting. Teachers are heroes who definitely don’t get paid enough.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I used to do roller derby. I’ve been sky-diving. I was an exchange student in Russia in high school. I have a 16 year old Yorkie named Buster Keaton.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Schitt’$ Creek! And The Big Show Show – all day, every day! Haha.

Anything else you want to share?

I’m just so grateful that people are watching and loving The Big Show Show! I’ve received so many sweet messages over Twitter and Instagram and they’ve made my day.