Movies

Brad Pitt Shares His AFI Movie Club Selection

Apr 10, 2020
Earlier this week, Brad Pitt joined other celebrities by announcing his AFI Movie Club selection: BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID. Starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the infamous outlaws, the film appears on AFI’s original and 10th anniversary lists of the greatest American films – and the dynamic duo of Butch and Sundance were co-ranked #20 among AFI’s greatest screen heroes!

DID YOU KNOW? The real Butch Cassidy never used violence or firearms until he moved to Bolivia in the last days of his life. William Goldman, who won an Oscar® for writing the film, said that this paradox in Cassidy’s character was his primary motivator in developing the story for film. View this exclusive AFI Archive video of Goldman talking about writing the film.

