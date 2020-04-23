Big Bang Theory Science Experiments

On behalf of The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings you Science With Amy! You probably have most of the supplies lying around your home to conduct this experiment – so grab your kids, or video chat with a friend for this one – as it’s time to get nerdy and have fun! We highly advise you to get a whole bag of balloons, as you will want to do this over and over again! And parents – please note that adult supervision is always required with your Jr Scientists.

Synopsis:

The Complete Series of this blockbuster comedy follows the hilarious trajectory of best friends Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper: geniuses in the lab and challenged in the real world. Yet both somehow manage to entangle themselves in wedded bliss: Leonard with his street-smart neighbor, Penny, and Sheldon, after a long courtship, with Amy, a successful neurobiologist. Across 12 universally beloved seasons, they and their friends—fellow scientist Howard, his adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, and astrophysicist bachelor Raj—attempt to solve quotidian conundrums posed by academia, family crises and video games while solving world-changing problems in physics. Proving, ultimately, that what matters most in the universe is fun, friendship and a well-founded theory. Oh, and a Nobel Prize would be nice.

From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Big Bang Theory stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, Bill Prady, Dave Goetsch, Eric Kaplan and Maria Ferrari are executive producers of the series, which was created by Lorre & Prady.

