Becoming Sneak Peek

BySammi Turano

Apr 27, 2020 , ,

Today Netflix released the trailer for Becoming and we are happy to share it with you.

BECOMING is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

 

