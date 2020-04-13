TV Grapevine

All-New FOX Special TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING Airs Tonight

Sammi Turano

Apr 13, 2020

Watch executive producer Harvey Levin sit down with some of the story’s notorious key players, as they explore outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, and get an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.

Exclusive Interviews include:

DOC ANTLE

 Myrtle Beach Safari Owner

JAMES GARRETSON

 Former Joe Exotic Associate

JEFF & LAUREN LOWE

 G.W. Zoo Owners

JOSEPH FRITZ

 Don Lewis’ Lawyer

ANNE MCQUEEN

 Don Lewis’ Office Manager

MATT WRABLIK & JT BARNETT

 TV Pilot Producers

NANCY GRACE

 Host of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on SiriusXM and FOX Nation

SHERIFF CHAD CHRONISTER

 Hillsborough County Sheriff

BRITTANY PEET

 PETA Lawyer

EVAN ANTON

 “Evan Goes Wild” on Animal Planet

…and more.

By Sammi Turano

