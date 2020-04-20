TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Movies

AFI Movie Club: Sharon Stone’s Choice

BySammi Turano

Apr 20, 2020 , , , ,
Sharon stone

Sharon Stone just shared her AFI Movie Club selection: ALL ABOUT EVE. The film is #28 on AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list, and Eve Harrington’s scheming ingénue graces AFI’s list of the most diabolical movie villains! The film’s iconic quote – “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night” – is ranked #9 for the greatest movie quotes of all time.

DID YOU KNOW? ALL ABOUT EVE received 14 Academy Award® nominations and is the only film ever to receive four female acting nominations – Bette Davis and Anne Baxter were nominated for Best Actress, while Celeste Holm and Thelma Ritter were nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Movies

AFI’s Movie Choice for 4/19/2020

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Movies

Alicia Silverstone Shares AFI Movie Choice

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano
Movies

AFI Late Breaking News

J Apr, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

TV News

Celebrity Spotlight: Jason Collett

Apr 20, 2020 Sammi Turano
Netflix
Previews Video

Hollywood Sneak Peek on Netflix

Apr 20, 2020 Sammi Turano
Sharon stone
Movies

AFI Movie Club: Sharon Stone’s Choice

Apr 20, 2020 Sammi Turano
Movies

AFI’s Movie Choice for 4/19/2020

Apr 19, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!