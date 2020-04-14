AFI Late Breaking News

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that its new program AFI Movie Club has expanded the organization’s social reach, uniting more film lovers than ever before. Since the launch on March 31, AFI has garnered over 2.5 million impressions on social media and visits to the AFI website have increased by 124% with users spending 72% more time on the AFI Movie Club page than other pages on the site.

Special guest Academy Award®-nominated actor Willem Dafoe announced today’s film, CASABLANCA, which is also an AFI Member Top Pick. The film has the distinction of being one of AFI’s most celebrated films across its lists and Bogart himself was named the #1 screen legend of all time on AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 STARS. To celebrate the film’s designation as an AFI Member Top Pick, members submitted short videos sharing why they love the film, and the videos will be posted across AFI’s social media channels.

“When AFI Movie Club was launched, our hope was to bring together movie lovers across the world, and we are honored that so many people have welcomed us into their homes,” said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO. “To our AFI members who have engaged with us and those future members who are just finding out about everything AFI has to offer, we thank you for supporting AFI and its mission to honor the art of the moving image.”

AFI Movie Club’s first selection was THE WIZARD OF OZ, announced by Steven Spielberg. Since the launch, the following special guests have introduced AFI Movie Club film titles: Halle Berry, Robert De Niro, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Taylor Hackford, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Elisabeth Moss, Brad Pitt and Emma Roberts.