Actress Honor Blackman Dead at 94

Actress Honor Blackman Dead at 94

BySammi Turano

Apr 6, 2020 , , , , ,

Sad news for Hollywood today.  Honor Blackman, who is best known for being one of the original Bond Girls (Pussy Galore) has died. She was 94 years old.

According to TMZ, the Avengers alum died of natural causes. Her family released he following statement:

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

TVGrapevine sends heir condolences to her loved ones.

 

