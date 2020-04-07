Syfy Gives New Binging Options

Bring on the fandom! SYFY invites viewers to hang in and geek out this month, with unlimited access to two of the best sci-fi shows in the galaxy: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA and XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. From on-air marathons hosted by stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless, to surprise guest appearances, custom content, binge-worthy catch-ups and more – SYFY’s going all out so fans can relive the greatest moments from these two beloved genre series.

Details include:

XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS

WATCH:

In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16

Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances

STREAM:

The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

WATCH:

The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie ‘Razor’), and final movie ‘The Plan’ – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET

Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout

STREAM:

The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp

LISTEN: