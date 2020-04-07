TV Grapevine

Syfy Gives New Binging Options

Apr 7, 2020

Bring on the fandom! SYFY invites viewers to hang in and geek out this month, with unlimited access to two of the best sci-fi shows in the galaxy: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA and XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. From on-air marathons hosted by stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless, to surprise guest appearances, custom content, binge-worthy catch-ups and more – SYFY’s going all out so fans can relive the greatest moments from these two beloved genre series.

 

Details include:

 

XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS

  • WATCH:
  • In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16
  • Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances
  • STREAM:
  • The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp

 

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

  • WATCH:
  • The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie ‘Razor’), and final movie ‘The Plan’ – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET
  • Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout
  • STREAM:
  • The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp
  • LISTEN:
  • Dive deep into the show’s themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms
  • The acclaimed podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin
  • As a special treat for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, “33”

 

