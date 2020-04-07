Syfy Gives New Binging Options

Bring on the fandom! SYFY invites viewers to hang in and geek out this month, with unlimited access to two of the best sci-fi shows in the galaxy: BATTLESTAR GALACTICA and XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. From on-air marathons hosted by stars Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless, to surprise guest appearances, custom content, binge-worthy catch-ups and more – SYFY’s going all out so fans can relive the greatest moments from these two beloved genre series.
Details include:
XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS
- WATCH:
- In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16
- Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances
- STREAM:
- The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA
- WATCH:
- The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie ‘Razor’), and final movie ‘The Plan’ – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET
- Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout
- STREAM:
- The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp
- LISTEN:
- Dive deep into the show’s themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms
- The acclaimed podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin
- As a special treat for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, “33”