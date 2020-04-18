40 By 40 Item 21: Cook Every Recipe in a Cookbook Julie and Julia Style

I began the next item on my #40by40WithSammi Bucket List Challenge. As you know, I chose From Crook to Cook by Snoop Dogg for my cookbook. I chose his Mack and Cheese recipe to start, which is a recipe from his wife. Below is the recipe, my thoughts and what I liked or would change.

2tsp salt

1 lb macaroni

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

4 Tbsp butter

1/4 cup flour

5 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup sour cream

1 tsp pepper

2 tsp dry mustard

1/2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Since I can’t post the recipe for obvious copyright reasons, I will paraphrase: Cook macaroni in salted water, mix melted butter with flour, heat milk and cream and mix with butter and flour mix. Add spices, half the cheese, Worcestershire sauce and sour cream. Mix and put in a baking pan. Bake at 400 until golden brown.

My thoughts: I only made a half portion since only two people were eating it and it was MORE than enough for both of us and to have leftovers. In the future, I would probably leave out the flour (especially if I’m doing a gluten free recipe) and maybe add a four mix cheese instead. I’m not usually a cheddar fan, but I used it since the recipe called for it and it was on sale. I would also probably play with the spices a bit more too. While it was delicious, I prefer more spice in my food.

I have yet to decide on the next recipe in the book, but stay tuned!