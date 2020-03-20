TV Grapevine

WWHL’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrity News

Sammi Turano

WWHL host Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, TVGrapevine has learned. The news comes hours after former Bachelor Colton Underwood revealed his own diagnosis.

The man behind the Real Housewives drama posted the news on his social media pages.

 

Story developing…

