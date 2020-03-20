WWHL’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

WWHL host Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, TVGrapevine has learned. The news comes hours after former Bachelor Colton Underwood revealed his own diagnosis.
The man behind the Real Housewives drama posted the news on his social media pages.
After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.
Story developing…