TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale

What to Watch

Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale

BySammi Turano

Mar 25, 2020 , , , , ,

In the season 2 finale of Investigation Discovery’s IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, airing on Wednesday, April 1 at 10/9c, Callahan Walsh heads toDelphi, Indiana, where two families and a small town have been ripped apart by a mysterious killer. When the bodies of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German are discovered near a hiking trail just a day after they’d been reported missing, their small town of 3,000 residents is thrust into the national spotlight as police begin a massive search for their killer. Video and audio recordings of a man believed to be the perpetrator increases the media frenzy surrounding the case. Despite thousands of tips, there have been no arrests in the case, and their killer remains unknown and at large. John and Callahan Walsh are calling on viewers of IN PURSUIT to call in anonymous tips and leads, which will be vetted by the appropriate authorities to help bring a killer to justice.

The finale also profiles California fugitive Francisco “Frank” Contreras, and spotlights fugitives Steven Todd from Indiana and Javiar Oropresa from Illinois in its “15 Seconds of Shame” segment. The series also works with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to shine a national spotlight on two missing children, with the finale featuring Osciel Rico from New Mexico and newborn Andrew Caballeiro from Florida.

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

What to Watch

Shows to Stream and Binge Watch

J Mar, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

What to Watch

Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale

Mar 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Bindi Irwin
Celebrity Weddings

Bindi Irwin Marries Longtime Love Chandler Powell

Mar 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Death

Bachelor Colton Underwood Discusses Past Bullying

Mar 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Coffee and Kareem
Previews Video

Coffee and Kareem Trailer Released

Mar 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!