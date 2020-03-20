Tom Brady Joins Buccaneers

From New England to Tampa Bay! Quarterback Tom Brady, best known for being on the New England Patriots for two decades is moving on to a new team. It was announced this morning that he will now be part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made he official announcement on Instagram.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” Buccaneers General ManagerJason Licht added in a statement.