Tom Brady Joins Buccaneers

Celebrity News

Mar 20, 2020
From New England to Tampa Bay! Quarterback Tom Brady, best known for being on the New England Patriots for two decades is moving on to a new team.  It was announced this morning that he will now be part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  He made he official announcement on Instagram.
“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” Buccaneers General ManagerJason Licht added in a statement.
“I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has.
“He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization,” he concluded.
Best of luck to him in this new adventure.

