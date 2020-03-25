The Masked Singer: Who is Extinct?

The Masked Singer on Fox revealed yet another celebrity tonight. We had to unfortunately say goodbye to the T-Rex, who brought pep and positivity to the show each week she was on.

“THE T-REX’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/uF503a089mo

“THE T-REX’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/ZzIUBKYV9yk

The T-Rex was none other than JOJO SIWA, of YouTube and Dance Moms fame!