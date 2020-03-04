The Masked Singer Let’s ‘Taco’ Bout It!

Tonight, we saw the third member of Group B go home on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was someone NO ONE saw coming, not even the judges, who thought The Taco could have been Howie Mandel or Barry Manilow.

In a surprising twist, The Taco was none other than Dancing With The Stars host TOM BERGERON! See the videos below.

THE TACO’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/LS7xFd2cz8o

“THE TACO’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/qQZt8UgC9hA

MEET “GROUP C!”