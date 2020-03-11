The Masked Singer: A Bear-y Surprising Reveal!
Tonight, Group C performed on Fox’s The Masked Singer. While everyone brought their A-Game, it was sadly the end of the line for The Bear. Each judge had a different guess, but it was someone no one saw coming…..at all.
“THE BEAR” IS FORMER GOVERNOR OF ALASKA & FORMER VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SARAH PALIN!
Check out “THE BEAR’S” FIRST INTERVIEW AND HER UNMASKING MOMENT!
“THE BEAR’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/9ciC2asjoo0
“THE BEAR’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/CripoFTys8U
JOEL McHALE RETURNS TO THE PANELIST DESK, AS GROUP “C” TAKES THE STAGE FOR THE SECOND TIME ON AN ALL-NEW “THE MASKED SINGER” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 @ 8/7c ON FOX!