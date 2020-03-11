The Masked Singer: A Bear-y Surprising Reveal!

Tonight, Group C performed on Fox’s The Masked Singer. While everyone brought their A-Game, it was sadly the end of the line for The Bear. Each judge had a different guess, but it was someone no one saw coming…..at all.

“THE BEAR” IS FORMER GOVERNOR OF ALASKA & FORMER VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SARAH PALIN!

Check out “THE BEAR’S” FIRST INTERVIEW AND HER UNMASKING MOMENT!

“THE BEAR’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/9ciC2asjoo0

“THE BEAR’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/CripoFTys8U