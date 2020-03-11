The masked singer
Recaps Video

The Masked Singer: A Bear-y Surprising Reveal!

Sammi Turano

Tonight, Group C performed on Fox’s The Masked Singer. While everyone brought their A-Game, it was sadly the end of the line for The Bear. Each judge had a different guess,  but it was someone no one saw coming…..at all.

 “THE BEAR” IS FORMER GOVERNOR OF ALASKA & FORMER VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SARAH PALIN!

Check out “THE BEAR’S” FIRST INTERVIEW AND HER UNMASKING MOMENT!

“THE BEAR’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/9ciC2asjoo0

“THE BEAR’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/CripoFTys8U

JOEL McHALE RETURNS TO THE PANELIST DESK, AS GROUP “C” TAKES THE STAGE FOR THE SECOND TIME ON AN ALL-NEW “THE MASKED SINGER”  WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!