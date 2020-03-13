The Bachelor: Madi and Peter Split!

It’s over! Peter Weber and Madi Prewett, who met and found love on ABC’s The Bachelor: After The Final Rose, have decided to go their separate ways, TVGrapevine has learned.

Madi had initially self eliminated during The Bachelor finale, while Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. After Peter’s engagement ended, he and Madi decided to give their relationship another try. However, Madi announced on Instagram that the relationship is over.

More news will come as it is available.