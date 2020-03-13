The Bachelor: Madi and Peter Split!
It’s over! Peter Weber and Madi Prewett, who met and found love on ABC’s The Bachelor: After The Final Rose, have decided to go their separate ways, TVGrapevine has learned.
Madi had initially self eliminated during The Bachelor finale, while Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. After Peter’s engagement ended, he and Madi decided to give their relationship another try. However, Madi announced on Instagram that the relationship is over.
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
More news will come as it is available.