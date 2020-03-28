TV Grapevine

Soap Star John Callahan Dead at 66

Mar 28, 2020 , , , ,

Sad news for the soap world today. John Callahan, who is best known for playing Edmond Grey on All My Children, has died. He was 66 years old.

The actor, who was previously married to fellow AMC star Eva LaRue, is said to have had a massive stroke. While very little else is known about his death, it is been reported that COVID-19 is NOT a factor, although it did cause his loved ones to only see him on a limited basis prior to his death.

John also appeared in Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara and Desperate Housewives.

“We are extremely sadden[ed] and distraught over the loss of John,” LaRue said in a statement. “He was my great friend, co-parent, and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans.”

His loved ones ask for privacy during this time.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his family and friends.

