Sammi’s Favorite Things: Taffer’s Cocktails

Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer shared his new line of mixers, along with some fun binge watching cocktail recipes for his fans.

Taffer’s Mixologist cocktail mixes come in seven different flavors: Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Mojito, Piña Colada, Skinny Margarita and Strawberry Margarita. The line is available at Walmart stores nationwide and cost under $5.00 a bottle, making it the perfect thing to grab the next time you go to restock your pantry.

Taffer’s Mixologist Perfectly Peach Daiquiris

3.5 oz Taffer’s Piña Colada Mix

2 oz rum

1 cup frozen peaches

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend on high until fully mixed. Serve in champagne flutes with fun straws.

Taffer’s Mixologist Smokey Mary

3.5oz Taffer’s Bloody Mary Mix

1.5oz Mezcal

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a glass filled with ice and garnish with bloody mary fixings (olives, celery, pickles, lemon, etc.

Taffer’s Mixologist Mango + Grapefruit Strawberry Float

3.5 oz Taffer’s Strawberry Margarita Mix

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz grapefruit juice

1 scoop mango sorbet

Fresh grapefruit slice

Rose petals

Add Taffer’s, tequila, and grapefruit juice to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into a large coupe glass. Add a scoop of mango sorbet and garnish with fresh grapefruit and rose petals.

Taffer’s Mixologist The “Loaded” Michaleda

3.5oz Taffer’s Bloody Mary Mix

1 can or bottle of beer

1 bacon slice

1 slice of lemon

3-4 olives

1 pickle slice

Fill a large glass with ice. Add to the glass bacon, lemon, pickles, olives and any other desired garnishes. Fill the glass with Taffer’s Bloody Mary Mix, then top with beer of choice. Optional: Dash with hot sauce or chili salt.

Taffer’s Mixologist Blue Margarita (Blue Curaçao)

2 oz Taffer’s Strawberry Margarita Mix

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz blue curaçao

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with limes, dried oranges or cherries.

Ghost in the Graveyard Margarita

2.5 oz Taffer’s Margarita Mix

1.5 oz Mezcal

Slice of lime

Dry Ice

Place a couple small pieces of dry ice in the bottom of a Halloween themed glass. Place a lime slice on top of the dry ice. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour mezcal and margarita mix into the shaker and shake until cold. Pour over the dry ice and serve.

Taffer’s Mixologist Peach and Pomegranate Sparkler

1 oz Taffer’s Strawberry Margarita Mix

4 oz Prosecco

2-3 peach slices

1 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

Place peaches and pomegranates into a champagne coupe. Add Taffer’s, then top with chilled prosecco!