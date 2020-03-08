Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gator Golf

As an auntie, there is nothing better than shopping for the special kiddos in my life. I have a wonderful goddaughter who is four years old and spoiling her is one of my favorite things to do.

I recently discovered the game Gator Golf, which is a fun golf game for kids three and up. Needless to say, I cannot wait to share this bad boy with her and create new, special memories.

More info:

A hole-in-one is a lot more fun with Gator Golf! Grab your golf club and aim to feed Goliath’s hungry little Gator.

Preschoolers and their families adore Gator Golf’s new look.

Ready to check it out? I have a review Gator, waiting just for you. Play some golf, take him shopping, draft a feature article about him – whatever suits your fancy.

Game Specs

