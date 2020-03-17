Sammi’s Favorite Things: Comfort TV Channels

Do you need some comfort TV in these uncertain times? Several channels, including LAFF TV and Antenna TV offer old school shows that bring us back to simpler times. Check it out below:

Laff – The country’s first-ever, over-the-air broadcast television network (from E.W. Scripps) is devoted to comedy around-the-clock, Laff specializes in comedy programming, featuring a mix of feature films and iconic syndicated sitcoms including Home Improvement, That 70’s Show, Night Court and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

MeTV – Since 2005, MeTV has been providing viewers with the very best in timeless and memorable television favorites. These iconic programs rank among the most revered and beloved TV shows of all time and include M*A*S*H, The Odd Couple, Perry Mason, Columbo and The Twilight Zone.

AntennaTV – A digital multicast network that launched in 2011, AntennaTV features classic television shows from Growing Pains to Three Company to Bewitched. Owned and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting, the network continues to add new programming throughout the year.

Grit – Dedicated to audience’s favorite bold, brave and legendary action heroes, the E.W. Scripps network is centered around Western-based dramas and movies including Tales From Wells Fargo, Laramie and The Virginian. In addition viewers are treated to movies featuring legends such as Clint Eastwood, Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers and Randolph Scott.

ION – Launched in 2007, ION Television, is the most widely distributed and watched independent broadcast network in the U.S., serving 100+ million homes with a popular lineup of original and established shows including Blue Bloods, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU. ION is also the is the nation’s largest operator of full-power TV broadcast stations by national household reach, with 71 full-power stations.

Bounce – Part of The E.W. Scripps Company, Bounce, the first and only multi-platform entertainment network catering to African Americans features a programming mix of original series (In The Cut, Saints & Sinners) and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more.

Each network offers something for everyone – proving that over-the-air content still contains a number that shouldn’t be overlooked.