Royal Fashion: Kate vs. Meghan

Love the sales.com has analyzed the public demand for every outfit Meghan & Kate have worn so far in 2020.
Kate has now overtaken Meghan as the bigger ‘influencer’ on female fashion.
Key Data Points
- Since Megxit, Meghan’s influence on fashion searches has dropped from 216% to 31%. In comparison, Kate’s influence has increased in 2020, from 119% to 159%.
- Head to Head: Meghan & Kate released pictures of both wearing a Massimo Dutti coat, in January, Kate’s coat was searched online 8 times more than Meghan’s.
- Kate’s casual-wear proving hugely popular in 2020, Marks & Spencer trainers she wore in February sold out in hours and was searched for over 2,000 times.