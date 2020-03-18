RHOBH’s Star Denise Richards Opens Up About Coronavirus Travel.

Actress and star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Denise Richards opened up about working and traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Wild Things alum was recently in Spain to film “Glow and Darkness” with Jane Seymour when the production was shut down due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“I got out a day in time,” she told Extra, adding, “It took me two days to get home. I went through London and, landing in LAX, I will say they were screening. It took some time to get out. They took my temperature once they heard where I was and the CDC was there. They definitely are screening people, I will assure people of that.”

“It was very surreal to be on the flight,” she added. “I was on British Airways and they found out the U.K. was also involved in the ban as well.”

Now the actress is at home with her husband and daughters. She is trying to keep everyone calm and says they are all reconnecting by baking and cooking, as well as just enjoying each others’ company.

Credit: https://extratv.com/2020/03/17/denise-richards-says-it-was-surreal-flying-back-from-spain-amid-coronavirus-crisis/