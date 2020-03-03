Quibi Announces New Show

Today, Quibi announced HOT OFF THE MIC, a new daily show showcasing today’s hottest established and emerging comedians and their takes on the latest headlines. Released five days a week, the original short form series will be taped live at leading comedy clubs across the country, beginning with the legendary Improv in Hollywood.

“Levity Live is thrilled to be debuting ‘Hot Off the Mic’ as part of Quibi’s ‘Daily Essentials’ lineup, bringing subscribers the funniest commentary on today’s headlines, delivered by some of the most original voices in comedy today, all from the Improv stage,” says Levity Live’s Johnny Milord, Executive Producer.

Production Company / EP :

Executive Producers: Stu Schreiberg, John Bravakis, Johnny Milord, Dicky Eagan

Produced by: Levity Live

About Levity Live

Levity Live has produced over 400 long-form stand-up specials and series and owns-and-operates premium live comedy clubs, including the iconic Improv brand.

Quibi launches on April 6. To get exclusive updates on HOT OFF THE MIC, sign up to be a Quibi Insider at www.Quibi.com.

About Quibi

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com.

