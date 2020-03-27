TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek

Previews Video

Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek

BySammi Turano

Mar 27, 2020 , , , ,
The main event
Netflix is debuting The Main Event on April 10th and we have a special sneak peek.

When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Tigertail
Previews Video

Tigertail on Netflix: Sneak Peek

J Mar, 2020 Sammi Turano
Recaps Video

The Masked Singer: Who is Extinct?

J Mar, 2020 Sammi Turano
Coffee and Kareem
Previews Video

Coffee and Kareem Trailer Released

J Mar, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

Iheartradio
Music What to Watch

IHeartRadio Living Room Concert Airing Sunday

Mar 27, 2020 Sammi Turano
Impractical jokers
Movies

Impractical Jokers Movie News

Mar 27, 2020 Sammi Turano
Biggest loser
TV Shows What to Watch

The Biggest Loser Marathon to Air On USA Network Before Finale

Mar 27, 2020 Sammi Turano
The main event
Previews Video

Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek

Mar 27, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!