Netflix to Launch Brews Brothers in April
Brews Brothers follows two estranged brothers, Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) and Adam Rodman (Mike Castle), who find themselves running a brewery together. Each one is a beer genius… a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don’t even make a full person.
Brews Brothers stars Alan Aisenberg (Wilhelm Rodman), Mike Castle (Adam Rodman), Carmen Flood (Sarah) and Marques Ray (Chuy). Greg Schaffer (That 70’s Show, Notes From the Underbelly, Lab Rats) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Jeff Schaffer (Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The League, Dave), Jonathan Stern (Medical Police, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, A Futile and Stupid Gesture) and Keith Quinn (Rob Riggle’s Ski-Master Academy, Driveshare, Running the Sahara) serve as executive producers.
Series Launch Date: April 10, 2020
Format: 8 x 30 minute episodes
Showrunner and Writer: Greg Schaffer
Executive Producers: Greg Schaffer, Jeff Schaffer, Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn