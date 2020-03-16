Music News: Dave Barnes to Release New Music

No stranger to the Nashville music scene, Grammy and CMA Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dave Barnes, is set to release his upcoming tenth album, Dreaming in Electric Blue, on April 3rd. The full album release comes on the heels of record’s title track earlier this year.

“Dave Barnes has long been one of Nashville’s best-kept secrets. A talented singer/songwriter with a penchant for writing memorable lyrics,” – Billboard

This album is my first album that I’ve produced and written everything by myself, which I’m really excited about!” says Barnes. “I also think it’s a great snapshot of the variety of the kinds of music I like to make – a little of bit of a lot of things.”

Track Listing :

Be Without You Dreaming In Electric Blue Sorry’s So Hard To Say Love Somebody Hard Feelings Take Me Back To Nashville You’ve Always Been Good To Me

Dave Barnes is a performer that …the industry has a soft spot for. And, he’s earned every bit of that praise. With cuts from Blake Shelton , Billy Currington , Tim McGraw , and Kelly Clarkson to his credit, he’s definitely one of the most-respected singer-songwriters of this era.”

– Sounds Like Nashville

This Spring, Barnes will also be kicking off a string of intimate performance dates:

April 23, 2020 The Heights Theater Houston, TX

April 24, 2020 The 04 Center Austin, TX

April 25, 2020 Common Grounds Waco, TX

April 26, 2020 Kessler Theater Dallas, TX

May 21, 2020 City Winery Boston, MA

May 22, 2020 City Winery New York, NY

May 23, 2020 City Winery Philadelphia, PA

May 24, 2020 Birchmere Music Hall Alexandria, VA

