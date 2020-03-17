MeTV to Air Family Favorites

Two favorite episodes of The Brady Bunch air this month. On Sunday, March 22 at 12:30pm/11:30c, it’s the “Family Frolics” episode in which the family does musical and comedy skits. On Sunday, March 29 at 12:00pm/11:00c, catch “Everyone Can’t Be George Washington,” where Peter gets the chance to play Benedict Arnold and it turns his life upside down.

On Wednesday, March 25 at 6:00p/5:00, “Alvin Brickrock” presents this take-off on the classic movie “Rear Window” on The Flintstones.

On The Carol Burnett Show, Jim Nabors guest stars in the episode airing Thursday, March 26 at 11:00p/10:00c, and Lucille Ball and Eddie Albert guest star on Wednesday April 1 at 11:00pm/10:00c.

On Friday, March 27 at 7:00p/6:00c, it’s a real family affair when Alan Alda’s father and brother guest star on M*A*S*H*. Then, the April Fools Day episode of M*A*S*H* airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 7:00pm/6:00c.

In The Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough At Last” airing on Tuesday, March 31 at 12:30am/11:30c, a bank clerk who loves to read but could never find the time is left alone after an H-bomb attack so he can now read to his heart’s content, or so he thinks.

On Wednesday April 1 at 9:30pm/8:30c, the Green Acres cast puts on a stage play of The Beverly Hillbillies.