Kenny Rogers Dead at 81

Sad news for the music world. Country singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81 years old.

His family shared the sad news on social media this morning.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

The Grammy winning singer is best known for hits such as “Lucille,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream” “The Gambler.”

TVGrapevine sends love, thoughts and prayers to his family.