Kenny Rogers Dead at 81

BySammi Turano

Mar 21, 2020 , , ,
Sad news for the music world. Country singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers has died. He  was 81 years old.

His family shared the sad news on social  media this morning.

The Grammy winning singer is best known for hits such as “Lucille,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream”  “The Gambler.”

TVGrapevine sends love, thoughts and prayers to his family.

