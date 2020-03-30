Jeopardy’s College Championship Tournament Schedule Announced

America’s Favorite Quiz Show® today announced the match-ups for the first week of the JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree®. Starting Monday, April 6, this 10-day special event features 15 of America’s sharpest students competing for the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

VIDEO: 15 Colleges Face Off For $100,000 | JEOPARDY!

The complete schedule of week one match-ups is as follows.

Monday, April 6

Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas (Austin, Texas) from Dallas, Texas.

Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pa.) from Telford, Pa.

Sirad Hassan, a senior at Princeton University (Princeton, N.J.) from Frederick, Md.

Tuesday, April 7

Sophie Casarico, a junior at Florida State University (Tallahassee, Fla.) from St. Augustine, Fla.

Kayla Kalhor, a sophomore at the University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.) from Longwood, Fla.

Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) from Miami, Fla.

Wednesday, April 8

Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, Calif.) from Sunnyvale, Calif.

Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.) from Perryville, Mo.

Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State (State College, Pa.) from McLean, Va.

Thursday, April 9

Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College (Conway, Ark.) from Conway, Ark.

Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.) from Evanston, Ill.

Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) from Arcadia, Calif.

Friday, April 10

Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) from Greenfield, Ind.

Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.) from Parker, Colo.

Nibir Sarma, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.) from Eden Prairie, Minn.

The JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree® is 10-day special event featuring 15 of America's sharpest students. The winner claims the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

