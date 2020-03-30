TV Grapevine

Jeopardy’s College Championship Tournament Schedule Announced

America’s Favorite Quiz Show® today announced the match-ups for the first week of the JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree®. Starting Monday, April 6, this 10-day special event features 15 of America’s sharpest students competing for the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions.

VIDEO: 15 Colleges Face Off For $100,000 | JEOPARDY!

The complete schedule of week one match-ups is as follows.

Monday, April 6

Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas (Austin, Texas) from Dallas, Texas.

Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, Pa.) from Telford, Pa.

Sirad Hassan, a senior at Princeton University (Princeton, N.J.) from Frederick, Md.

Tuesday, April 7

Sophie Casarico, a junior at Florida State University (Tallahassee, Fla.) from St. Augustine, Fla.

Kayla Kalhor, a sophomore at the University of Florida (Gainesville, Fla.) from Longwood, Fla.

Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale University (New Haven, Conn.) from Miami, Fla.

Wednesday, April 8

Alistair Gray, a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego (La Jolla, Calif.) from Sunnyvale, Calif.

Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.) from Perryville, Mo.

Kylie Weaver, a senior at Penn State (State College, Pa.) from McLean, Va.

Thursday, April 9

Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College (Conway, Ark.) from Conway, Ark.

Beni Keown, a freshman at Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.) from Evanston, Ill.

Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) from Arcadia, Calif.

Friday, April 10

Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) from Greenfield, Ind.

Natalie Hathcote, a junior at Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.) from Parker, Colo.

Nibir Sarma, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.) from Eden Prairie, Minn.

The JEOPARDY! College Championship presented by LendingTree® is 10-day special event featuring 15 of America’s sharpest students. The winner claims the $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next Tournament of Champions. To learn more about the tournament, please visit the College Championship mini-site on Jeopardy.com.

JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com. Follow JEOPARDY!: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

