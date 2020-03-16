Idris Elba Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Thor star Idris Elba has been diagnosed with coronavirus, TVGrapevine has learned. He made the announcement on his official Twitter page earlier today.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he said in the tweet.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today,” he concluded in a corresponding video.

Several other celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also revealed that they have COVID-19. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

TVGrapevine sends their wishes for a sped recovery!