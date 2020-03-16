Idris Elba
Idris Elba Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Sammi Turano

Thor star Idris Elba has been diagnosed with coronavirus, TVGrapevine has learned. He made the announcement on his official Twitter page earlier today.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he said in the tweet.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today,” he concluded in a corresponding video.

Several other celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, also revealed that they have COVID-19. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

TVGrapevine sends their wishes for a sped recovery!

