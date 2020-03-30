ID Announces Harvey Weinstein Special

The news story broke around the world and created a movement that changed everything. Hollywood’s worst kept secret was out, and insiders were reeling. Many knew that Harvey Weinstein was a sexual predator and a creep, but when he was finally held accountable, the world was thinking: How did this go on for so long? Carefully detailed reporting and exhaustive investigations led to a watershed moment of sexual harassment activism, serving as the catalyst that spawned the most culturally recognizable women’s rights movements of the decade.

Harvey Weinstein may be behind bars, but the stories of the women he harmed will no longer be locked up. In the new series ID BREAKING NOW, Investigation Discovery (ID) will uncover, for the first time, unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, beginning with Hollywood’s most hated man, Harvey Weinstein. HARVEY WEINSTEIN:ID BREAKING NOW premieres on Sunday, April 12th at 10/9ct, only on Investigation Discovery.

“Weinstein was a monster, masked as a mogul, and as we developed this series which will investigate society’s most heinous criminals, he was at the top of our list,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Using a unique breaking news style, our team will share unseen documents, forensic evidence and heartbreaking personal accounts that further expose Weinstein’s reign of terror in Hollywood.”

Weinstein has had his day in court, and the time to listen to his story is over. Now it is time for the survivors to speak out. In this hour-long special, viewers will hear from actress Rosanna Arquette, plus Rowena Chiu, Weinstein’s former assistant who was bound by a non-disclosure agreement that previously silenced her. Additionally, Tarale Wulff and Katherine Kendall, aspiring actresses, who gave evidence in the trial, share their stories in intimate, in-depth interviews included alongside a one-on-one with Amber Gutierrez, the woman who wore the wire that captured the infamous audio that helped to lead to Weinstein’s conviction and sentencing.

Raw and exposed, these women have felt the consequences of sharing their truth and have accepted the burden but, this episode does not stop there. For the first time on US television, Seth Freedman, the man who was Weinstein’s spy, speaks out and reveals the hit list of people Weinstein wanted silenced. This documentary interviews Weinstein’s lawyers, operatives and cronies, exposing just how far this monster went to keep a secret that he knew was bound to get out. Weinstein thought he ruled the world, until the world turned against him, and now everything is coming out in HARVEY WEINSTEIN: ID BREAKING NOW.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN: ID BREAKING NOW is produced for Investigation Discovery by ITN Productions. At ITN Productions Sarah-Jane Cohen and Ian Russell are executive producer and Richard Sanders is producer. For Investigation Discovery Thomas Cutler is executive producer and vice president of production, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.