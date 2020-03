Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, TVGrapevine has learned. He is currently in isolation.

According to Deadline, New York State’s Department of Corrections representatives did not respond to request for direct confirmation. “Our team …has not heard anything like that yet,” said Weinstein PR chief Juda Engelmayer on Sunday. “I can’t tell you what I don’t know,” the producer’s personal rep added.

Story developing….