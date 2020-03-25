Five Fast Facts About Halston Sage

Halston Sage has been dominating our screens all season on Fox’s The Prodigal Son as Ainsley Whitly. Her incredible acting keeps everyone captivated with every episode she does. In short, she is definitely someone who is on her way to becoming the next big thing.

She recently proved that she is a powerful actress in this week’s episode of the show. Her acting was Emmy worthy and left viewers with their jaws on the floor. It was one of the best episodes of the series to date and only sets the tone for what’s yet to come. We start to learn more about Ainsley and it helps set up her arc for the rest of the season. You will need to watch to see what that means.

She opened up in a recent interview with TVGrapevine. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. She gushed about her role on the show and how much she loves working with the cast and crew. She thinks that everyone always brings their A game and they make the show so compelling to watch, even when she is watching the show as it is airing. Halston especially had wonderful things to say about Lou Diamond Phillips, whom she describes not only as a wonderful actor, but one of the nicest people she knows.

2. As for where she wants to see her character go in the future, she would love to see Ainsley’s past unfold and learn how her family background impacts her life and how she became who she is and why. While we learn more and more about her as the season progresses, she is looking forward to where they take it and what else we learn in the future.

3. Halston would love to take on a comedic role in the future. While she loves the drama that comes with The Prodigal Son, she thinks comedy will be something fun to try as well. However, there are about a thousand dream roles she would love to try as her career progresses.

4. She is currently watching Little Fires Everywhere, Succession, 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, Handmaid’s Tale and Little Big Lies. She admits that she is an avid TV watcher and always watching something.

5. Halston’s biggest piece advice to her fans and role models is simple: have a good support system, put your heart into everything and make sure to do the work needed to succeed in what you want to do. This was the best advice she was given and something she hopes to share with others.

Keep checking back for more news on Halston!