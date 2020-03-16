Facebook Watch Shows for Week of 3/16/2020

Need something to watch while at home? Facebook Watch has the answer! Here is what’s airing this week for your viewing pleasure!

Monday, March 16

Returning the Favor

Season 4, Episode 10: More Heart Than Scars

9pm ET / 6pm PT

In North Carolina, a courageous group of adaptive athletes led by Zack Paben shows Mike Rowe the ropes of how they overcome their obstacles with More Heart Than Scars.

Thursday, March 19

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones

Season Two, Chapter 7: The Hunt

12pm PT / 3pm ET

Harper and Elsie track Peter to his hometown. Harper and Peter’s histories collide in an unexpected way, and Elsie finds herself in the center of a twisted ritual.

Friday, March 20

The Real Bros of Simi Valley

Season 3, Episode 6

12pm PT / 3pm ET

Shows that you can binge while working from home

9 Months with Courteney Cox

Stars: Courteney Cox

9 Months with Courteney Cox takes an intimate approach, giving viewers raw access to people from all over America of various race, religion, and class as they self-document their 9-month journey of pregnancy. 9 Months with Courteney Cox features a range of stories, from a cancer-stricken mother to pregnant teenagers considering adoption to a 50-year old woman struggling to conceive and more.

Red Table Talk

Stars: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris

Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris – three generations of women open their home for a series of candid conversations with family and friends. Follow Red Table Talk for new episodes, only on Facebook Watch.

RelationShipped

One lucky guy, picked by you, finds his match and ultimately asks her to move home with him.

Sacred Lies

Season 1 Stars: Elena Kampouris, Kevin Carroll, Kiana Madeira, Toby Huss and Ryan Robbins

Based on the classic Grimm Brothers tale The Handless Maiden and Stephanie Oakes’ novel The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly, Sacred Lies is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader.

SKAM Austin

“SKAM Austin” tells realistic and authentic stories from the lives of American teenagers. The series offers an unfiltered look at what teens are dealing with today head on, with characters that don’t hold back and relationships that unfold across multiple social media platforms. You can check out all of the full episodes from the first season HERE.

Will Smith’s Bucket List

Will Smith travels the globe, overcomes obstacles & punches fear in the mouth.