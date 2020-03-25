TV Grapevine

Coffee and Kareem Trailer Released

Coffee and Kareem Trailer Released

BySammi Turano

Mar 25, 2020 , , ,
Coffee and Kareem

Netflix just released the trailer for Coffee and Kareem. It all begins April 3rd.

Check it out!

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse (Stuber, Goon), COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

By Sammi Turano

