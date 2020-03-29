TV Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Laura Bryna

BySammi Turano

Mar 29, 2020

Laura Bryna is incredibly talented and well on her way to becoming a household name. Her gorgeous voice and stage presence makes her unforgettable and her huge heart and positive attitude make her the type of woman you would want as a friend for life.

She has already toured with big names such as Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, but she is slowly but surely stepping into the spotlight on her own. She is currently working on her own music, making her shine in her own special way. Her voice is powerful, her personality is contagious and her heart is filled with so much love that it radiates in everything she does.  She also has a sassy side that makes her relatable to most women.

In addition, she spends a lot of time performing for the troops. It is something that is near and dear to her heart and hopes to continue to do in the future. She is very supportive of he USO,  Wounded Warriors and other such organizations, often going on tour Performing for them is her way of giving back and thanking them for her freedom and their service.

Laura has and will continue to do amazing things. She may sing about falling stars, but hers will rise and shine for years to come.

